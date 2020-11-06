Cleveland police search for missing teen, 3-month-old son

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 17-year-old girl and her infant son.

Tahauna Garel was reported missing on Thursday. Police said the teen and her 3-month-old son Zaeonty were last seen on Oct. 11.

Tahauna Garel (Photo courtesy: Cleveland police)

Tahauna is known to frequent areas of Garfield, East 93rd Street and Amesbury Avenue, and East 143rd Street and Kinsman Road, according to Cleveland police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 216-623-5318 or 216-621-1234.

