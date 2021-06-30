Cleveland police search for missing man with medical issues

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for help finding a man with multiple medical issues who hasn’t been seen since June 23.

Freddie Ivory, 68, went missing from the 4200 block of East 163rd Street.

He was wearing black pants, a black and white shirt and slippers.

Ivory suffers from multiple medical issues and needs medical treatment, according to police.

He is possibly driving a 2016 black Jeep Patriot with license plate M988980.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Det. Callahan at 216-623-3138.