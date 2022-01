CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Angela Wilson left her home on Bonna Avenue at about 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, police said.

She is 5 foot 1 and 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should call 216-623-2579. If you see Angela, call 911.