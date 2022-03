CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

Ayva Lewis was last seen at her aunt’s home on East 153rd Street in Cleveland at about 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said they believe she packed a bag and left the home.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 216-621-1234.