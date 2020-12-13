Cleveland police search for endangered man

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help locating an endangered man.

Matthew Eiseman, 50, was reported missing by his mother on Sunday. According to the police report, he was last seen as his home on Landseer Road in Cleveland on Friday.

Police said he spoke with a family member on Saturday and reported he was in Lewistown, Pennsylvania. He is no longer answering his phone.

Eiseman is 6 foot 1 and weighs 200 pounds. He has blond hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray suit and a yellow tie. He drives a Mercedes E350 with Ohio license plate HYK 7992.

