Cleveland police search for driver who struck man pushing wheelchair

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland police are searching for the driver who struck a man pushing a wheelchair Thursday night.

Police report the man was walking while pushing a wheelchair within the roadway of Community College Avenue at Triedstone Street when he was struck by a westbound vehicle that then fled the scene.

The 66-year-old victim was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for life-threatening injuries.

Police say, investigators recovered what they believe to be the suspect vehicle. No arrests have been made as of yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.