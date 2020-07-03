1  of  5
Breaking News
Five guidelines for reopening Ohio schools during coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus in Ohio: Timeline of COVID-19 cases, businesses reopening
See the list: Northeast Ohio pools and water parks open this summer
Fireworks displays in Northeast Ohio
Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

Cleveland police search for driver who hit utility pole and building

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a driver who fled the scene of a crash around 6 a.m. Friday.

According to dispatch, a driver hit a building at E. 84th St. and Superior Ave.

The crash also took out a utility pole.

The accident brought live power lines onto the road.

E. 84th St. and Superior Ave.

Cleveland police shut down one lane to traffic until repairs could be made.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral