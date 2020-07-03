CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a driver who fled the scene of a crash around 6 a.m. Friday.
According to dispatch, a driver hit a building at E. 84th St. and Superior Ave.
The crash also took out a utility pole.
The accident brought live power lines onto the road.
Cleveland police shut down one lane to traffic until repairs could be made.
Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8
- Cleveland police search for driver who hit utility pole and building
- Vanilla Ice cancels July 4 concert in Texas amid coronavirus pandemic
- Missing Fort Hood soldier was bludgeoned to death and dismembered, says family attorney
- All Texans must wear face coverings in public
- Hot, hot, hot! 90-degree temperatures for the next week