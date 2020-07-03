Cleveland police search for driver who hit utility pole and building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a driver who fled the scene of a crash around 6 a.m. Friday.

According to dispatch, a driver hit a building at E. 84th St. and Superior Ave.

The crash also took out a utility pole.

Car v building and utility pole. Police on scene. Line down in the area. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) July 3, 2020

The accident brought live power lines onto the road.







E. 84th St. and Superior Ave.

Cleveland police shut down one lane to traffic until repairs could be made.

