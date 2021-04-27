Cleveland police search for car in shooting of 11-year-old boy

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for a car in connection with the shooting of an 11-year-old boy.

It happened on April 9 on New York Avenue near Warner Road on the city’s east side. The boy suffered serious injuries when shots were fired into a home.

On Tuesday, police released photos of a vehicle they said took one of the victims to the hospital. The car’s front passenger headlight was out and there are multiple bullet holes. Police said a female was driving.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Werner at 216-623-5418.