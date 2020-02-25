Cleveland police search for attacker accused of throwing chemical on woman’s face

CLEVELAND (WJW)- A Cleveland woman is recovering in the hospital after she was assaulted with a chemical like substance.

Police say just before 9 p.m. Monday, they were called to the 3800 block of Spokane Avenue where they were met by a woman screaming, ‘she’s inside! she’s inside He threw acid on her face.”

According to the witness, the victim had forgotten her backpack inside the woman’s home and ran back inside to grab it. When she came back outside, an unknown male dressed in a gray hoodie, black pants, and black gloves came up from behind her and threw an unknown chemcial in her face.

The witness tried to chase down the male but he took off in a white SUV that was parked a few houses down.

The victim told police her face was burning, tingling and she couldn’t open her eyes. She is currently being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center.

According to the police report, the victim told officers her exboyfriend, “put a hit out on her head” Saturday and she notified police.