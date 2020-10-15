Cleveland police search for 13-year-old girl last seen on Sunday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Blessing Mapson was reported missing by a social worker on Sunday, according to the police report. The teen was going to be placed in a home in Garfield Heights, but left the Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services building on Euclid Avenue towards Chester Avenue with another juvenile.

Blessing Mapson (Photo courtesy: Cleveland police)

Blessing is 5 foot 1 and weighs about 100 pounds. She has long braids, and was last seen wearing a red and white jacket and black shorts.

Anyone with information should call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.

