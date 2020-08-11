Cleveland police say young woman hanging out of car window killed in crash, driver charged

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a crash that killed a 21-year-old woman Monday.

Around 12 a.m. officers responded to St. Clair Ave. and E. 115th St.

Police say the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed while the passenger was hanging out of the window.

Witnesses told police another vehicle hit the car, sending it off the road and into a utility pole.

The passenger died at the hospital.

She has not been identified.

The 22-year-old driver was given a field sobriety test and arrested.

She faces aggravated vehicular homicide charges.

