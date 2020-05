CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland police are investigating a stabbing that took place in Public Square.

According to police, officers responded to the area around 9 p.m. Monday.

Police found a 30-year-old woman who had been stabbed multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

No word on her condition.

Police say the woman and a man had an argument over a cell phone, which led to the attack.

Police say the suspect is in custody.

