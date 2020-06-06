Cleveland police: Man killed, woman hurt after 50 shots fired overnight on east side

1  of  5
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after a man was killed and a woman was hurt during a shooting on Saturday.

According to the department, officers responded to E. 55th and Central around 1:15 a.m. for roughly 50 shots fired. While en route, they were notified that a man was shot in the head.

When they arrived on scene, they found a 36-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman who had both been shot. The man was pronounced dead at MetroHealth. The woman is recovering at University Hospitals. Her current condition is unknown.

Officers learned that multiple suspects had fired shots striking both victims and some vehicles parked in the area. No one else was hurt.

