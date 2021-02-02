Cleveland police say man killed in shooting was suspect in Euclid home invasion; two others sought

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a deadly shooting believed to be connected to a home invasion in Euclid.

Police say officers responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Superior Ave. for a gunshot victim.







The victim was found in the back seat of a vehicle that had crashed into a tree.

That man died at the hospital.

Police say two other men had run from the car.

Cleveland police say they were contacted by Euclid PD, who was investigating a shooting and home invasion.

The people in the crashed vehicle are believed to be suspects in that incident.

A 21-year-old was shot inside a home on Forestview Ave.

No one has been arrested.