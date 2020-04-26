Cleveland police say man found dead with multiple stab wounds on west side

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating the death of a man who was found with multiple stab wounds.

According to the department, officers responded to the 1900 block of West 112th Street on Saturday after a passerby reported seeing a body.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he has not been formally identified but he is believed to be in his 40’s.

No suspect information is available at this time. The homicide unit and medical examiner’s office are working on the case.