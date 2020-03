CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting involving several people.

The shooting happened on E. 93rd St. and Way Ave. Saturday night.

Police say there are multiple gunshot victims, and one person is dead.

According to Cleveland police, preliminary information indicates the incident may have been a shooting between two rival groups.

