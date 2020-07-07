Cleveland police respond to 690 calls for fireworks over Fourth of July weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police responded to 690 calls about fireworks over the Fourth of July weekend. Fireworks were to likely to blame for five structure fires as well, according to the city.

Downtown Cleveland did not have its annual fireworks show, “Light Up the Lake,” because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and bans on large gatherings. Many other Northeast Ohio communities also canceled their Independence Day festivities. That prompted a boom in fireworks sales to individuals.

In one of the weekend’s firework-related incidents, a woman reported her neighbor was intentionally and repeated shooting fireworks at her from across the street. It happened on Tarlton Avenue at about 12:50 a.m. on Saturday. According to the city of Cleveland, the woman’s front yard caught on fire. A 31-year-old man was arrested.

Police were also called to the parking lot at Orchard STEM School on Bailey Avenue for a man with a UHaul truck filled with fireworks. Police said the suspect, a 43-year-old Parma man, claimed he’d been doing this for years. The truck was confiscated and the fireworks will be destroyed by the bomb squad.

At about 10:30 p.m. on Monday, a woman was injured during a fireworks incident on Community College. Police said a group of kids were playing with fireworks at the gas station, when one of them lit a firework and put it in the revolving window tray. It exploded, hitting the customer in her eye.

The latest stories from FOX8.com: