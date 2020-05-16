Cleveland police respond to 6 shootings across city in 9-hour span

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police responded to six separate shootings across the city in a nine-hour span.

According to police, the incidents occurred between 6 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday on both the east and west sides.

Here’s a breakdown of the incidents:

Friday, 6 p.m.

Cleveland police are called to Lutheran Hospital for reports of a man shot in the leg. The shooting occurred at W. 28th Street and Detroit. The victim’s current condition remains unknown.

9 p.m.

Police responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Meyer Avenue, located in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood. A man, approximately 35 years old, had been shot in the back multiple times. EMS transported him to MetroHealth Medical Center. His condition remains unknown.

11 p.m.

Police responded to the 3600 block of W. 32nd Street after a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center by way of ambulance. Police have not provided an update on his condition.

Also around 11 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Woodland Avenue and Woodhill Road after a 28-year-old man was shot in the arm and back. He was taken to the Cleveland Clinic in a private vehicle. There is no word on his condition.

Saturday, 2 a.m.

A man, whose age is unknown, was shot in both his hands in the 3500 block of W. 50th Street, according to police. The victim was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center in a private vehicle. His condition remains unknown.

3 a.m.

Police responded to the intersection of Colgate and Lawn Avenues early Saturday morning after a 23-year-old man was shot in the elbow. No further details regarding this incident are available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the aforementioned shootings is encouraged to contact the Cleveland Division of Police.