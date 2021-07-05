Cleveland police report 9 shootings, 12 victims over 24 hours

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Police Department is reporting 9 shootings and 12 victims over 24 hours, all occurring on July 4 and 5.
Here is a breakdown of the shootings:
3348 Steel Yard Dr.
A 34-year-old man had a gunshot graze to the buttocks around noon July 4. He refused treatment.
E 139th St/Kinsman Rd.
A 26-year-old woman had a gunshot wound to the elbow and a private car transported her to Hillcrest Hospital.
A 25-year-old man had a gunshot wound to the leg. EMS transported him to University Hospitals.
A 19-year-old man had a gunshot wound to the hip. A private car transported him to University Hospitals.
A 30-year-old had a possible gunshot wound to the shoulder and was transported to University Hospitals in a private car.
These shootings happened around 10:30 p.m. on July 4.
Police are still investigating.
E 93rd St/Parmalee Ave.
A 23-year-old man was shot in the leg just before 11 p.m. July 4. EMS transported him to University Hospitals.
18121 Euclid Ave.
A 27-year-old man was shot in the back just after midnight on July 5. EMS transported him to University Hospitals.
13206 Ferris Ave.
A 43-year-old man had a gunshot wound to the leg around 1 a.m. on July 5. EMS transported him to University Hospitals.
E 156th St/Grovewood Ave.
A 23-year-old man had a gunshot graze to the knee around 2 a.m. on July 5. A private auto transported to him Euclid Hospital.
Unknown location
A 25-year-old man was shot in the hand around 2 a.m. on July 5. A private car transported him to the MetroHealth Medical Center. He refused to give any information and left the hospital.
6610 Harvard Ave.
A 67-year-old man was shot in the arm around 2:30 a.m. on July 5. EMS transported him to the MetroHealth Medical Center.
13411 Miles Ave.
A 26-year-old man was shot in the knee and both thighs just after 3 p.m. on July 5. A private car transported to him Hillcrest Hospital.