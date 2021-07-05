Cleveland police report 9 shootings, 12 victims over 24 hours

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Police Department is reporting 9 shootings and 12 victims over 24 hours, all occurring on July 4 and 5.

Here is a breakdown of the shootings:

3348 Steel Yard Dr.

A 34-year-old man had a gunshot graze to the buttocks around noon July 4. He refused treatment.

E 139th St/Kinsman Rd.

A 26-year-old woman had a gunshot wound to the elbow and a private car transported her to Hillcrest Hospital.

A 25-year-old man had a gunshot wound to the leg. EMS transported him to University Hospitals.

A 19-year-old man had a gunshot wound to the hip. A private car transported him to University Hospitals.

A 30-year-old had a possible gunshot wound to the shoulder and was transported to University Hospitals in a private car.

These shootings happened around 10:30 p.m. on July 4.

Police are still investigating.

E 93rd St/Parmalee Ave.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the leg just before 11 p.m. July 4. EMS transported him to University Hospitals.

18121 Euclid Ave.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the back just after midnight on July 5. EMS transported him to University Hospitals.

13206 Ferris Ave.

A 43-year-old man had a gunshot wound to the leg around 1 a.m. on July 5. EMS transported him to University Hospitals.

E 156th St/Grovewood Ave.

A 23-year-old man had a gunshot graze to the knee around 2 a.m. on July 5. A private auto transported to him Euclid Hospital.

Unknown location

A 25-year-old man was shot in the hand around 2 a.m. on July 5. A private car transported him to the MetroHealth Medical Center. He refused to give any information and left the hospital.

6610 Harvard Ave.

A 67-year-old man was shot in the arm around 2:30 a.m. on July 5. EMS transported him to the MetroHealth Medical Center.

13411 Miles Ave.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the knee and both thighs just after 3 p.m. on July 5. A private car transported to him Hillcrest Hospital.