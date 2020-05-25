Cleveland police report 7 shootings, 3 stabbings over Memorial Day weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It was a violent and deadly holiday weekend across the city of Cleveland, police report. In just 26 hours, multiple incidents left one person dead and others in critical condition.

From early Sunday morning to early Monday morning, police were called to investigate seven shootings, three stabbings and one drowning.

Here’s how police are reporting those incidents:

Sunday, May 24

3 a.m. A man, age unknown, was shot at the Shell gas station at 3020 Carnegie Avenue and taken to the hospital.

4 a.m. A woman in her 30s was also shot in her leg and transported to MetroHealth Medical Center. That incident occurred on Hyde Avenue.

6 a.m. Police are investigating a homicide that took place in the Collinwood neighborhood. A 37-year-old man was shot and killed while visiting a home, and a second victim, a 36-year-old female, also sustained injuries.

4 p.m. A 30-year-old male was shot in the arm and the stomach. Also, a 33-year-old male had multiple stab wounds on East 106th Street, and was taken to the hospital.

6 p.m. A woman, found on East 121st street, was stabbed in the eye and taken to the hospital in critical condition, while a suspect was detained.

7 p.m. An unidentified body was discovered by the Coast Guard in the Cuyahoga River near downtown. Read more about that story right here.

11 p.m. A 44-year-old man was shot in the arm and taken to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center. The incident occurred on Ferris Avenue.

Monday, May 25

1 a.m. A 61-year-old was stabbed in the chest on Carson Avenue. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

3 a.m. On the corner of East 110th Street and Woodhill Avenue, a 22-year-old was found after being shot in the right leg.

5 a.m. A 20-year-old man was shot in the head on the 8400 block of Clark Avenue and was also taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Anyone with information regarding the aforementioned incidents should contact Cleveland police.