Cleveland police report 11 shootings in 72 hours

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating 11 shootings that have occurred since Thursday.

Thursday around 5 p.m.

  • 9622 Aetna Rd.:  19-year-old man with gunshot wound to the leg and 19-year-old man with gunshot wound to the shoulder. One victim died, and one victim is hospitalized. Police are investigating as a homicide.

Friday around 1:30 a.m.

  • 3069 W 104th St.:  A 42-year-old man had a gunshot wound graze to the head. EMS transported him to Metro.

Friday around 4 p.m.

  • 2346 E 90 St.: A man was fatally shot in the chest. He died at the hospital.

Friday around 9 p.m.

  • 20000 Harvard Ave at South Pointe Hospital: A man, with an unknown age, walked into hospital with a gunshot wound and said it happened at Kerruish Park. There is no further info at this time.

Saturday before 2 a.m.

  • E 78 Street and St Clair Avenue: A 29-year-old man was shot in the left calf and 36-year-old man was shot in the left upper hip. EMS took them to University Hospitals

Saturday at 3 a.m.

  • 3871 E 142 St: A 24-year-old man was shot in the chest with a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Saturday around 3:30 a.m.

  • 20000 Harvard Ave at South Pointe Hospital: A 26-year-old man came to the hospital by private car with a gunshot wound to the right thigh. The shooting occurred at E 142 St and Harvard

Sunday before 2 a.m.

  • E 55th St and Carnegie Ave: A 23-year-old man was shot in the stomach.  He took a private car to the hospital.

Sunday before 3 a.m.

  • W 43 St and Clark Ave: A man, unknown age, was shot in the back and taken to the hospital in a private car. No further information is known at this time.

