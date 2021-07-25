Cleveland police report 11 shootings in 72 hours

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating 11 shootings that have occurred since Thursday.
Thursday around 5 p.m.
- 9622 Aetna Rd.: 19-year-old man with gunshot wound to the leg and 19-year-old man with gunshot wound to the shoulder. One victim died, and one victim is hospitalized. Police are investigating as a homicide.
Friday around 1:30 a.m.
- 3069 W 104th St.: A 42-year-old man had a gunshot wound graze to the head. EMS transported him to Metro.
Friday around 4 p.m.
- 2346 E 90 St.: A man was fatally shot in the chest. He died at the hospital.
Friday around 9 p.m.
- 20000 Harvard Ave at South Pointe Hospital: A man, with an unknown age, walked into hospital with a gunshot wound and said it happened at Kerruish Park. There is no further info at this time.
Saturday before 2 a.m.
- E 78 Street and St Clair Avenue: A 29-year-old man was shot in the left calf and 36-year-old man was shot in the left upper hip. EMS took them to University Hospitals
Saturday at 3 a.m.
- 3871 E 142 St: A 24-year-old man was shot in the chest with a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Saturday around 3:30 a.m.
- 20000 Harvard Ave at South Pointe Hospital: A 26-year-old man came to the hospital by private car with a gunshot wound to the right thigh. The shooting occurred at E 142 St and Harvard
Sunday before 2 a.m.
- E 55th St and Carnegie Ave: A 23-year-old man was shot in the stomach. He took a private car to the hospital.
Sunday before 3 a.m.
- W 43 St and Clark Ave: A man, unknown age, was shot in the back and taken to the hospital in a private car. No further information is known at this time.