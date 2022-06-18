CLEVELAND (WJW) — The remains of a woman who went missing in Cleveland have been found, police confirmed.

A worker called the authorities after finding bones in a field near the 3500 block of East 55th Street in May. Searching the area, investigators found more bones, Cleveland police said.

After being sent to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, it was later determined the bones were human.

Cleveland homicide detectives were reportedly told Friday that through DNA analysis the victim was identified as Kristy Thomas, who had been reported missing back in 2015. She was last seen on East 57th Street and was 25 years old at the time of her disappearance.

The victim’s injuries are not yet known at this time. An investigation is still ongoing.