Cleveland police release photos of man wanted in Rite Aid robbery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a robbery at the Rite Aid on Superior Ave.

It happened Wednesday morning around 8 a.m.

A man, with his face mostly covered with a mask, showed a “simulated firearm” and told the cashiers to empty their registers.

Police have not said how much money he got away with, if any.

The Third District Detective Unit posted a few pictures of the suspect on its Facebook page.

If you have any information that can help police, call (210)623-5318.

