Cleveland police release new details about the shooting of a 12-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of Police released new details about the shooting of a 12-year-old girl Saturday.

Police say it happened around 11 a.m. when she was walking near her home on 9902 Marietta Avenue, according to a release.

The girl heard two or three shots before realizing she’d been shot in the arm, police say.

EMS transported her to Metro.

There is no information about the suspect at this time.

If you have information that can help law enforcement, call CrimeStoppers at (216)252-7463.

