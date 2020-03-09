Police: Fight at motorcycle club party led to deadly shooting that killed one, injured 17 others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Cleveland police are releasing new information about a deadly shooting that killed one man and injured 17 others.

According to the department, officers responded to a building in the 3800 block of East 93rd Street around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers worked to secure what they called a "chaotic and dangerous" scene. Once that was done, they began questioning witnesses and victims.

It was learned that there was an anniversary party, which was hosted by the Omens Motorcycle Club. Members of other biker clubs were also in attendance.

Police said at some point, there was a fight and people were kicked out. They then returned and started shooting at the attendees, some of whom fired back.

“The Cleveland Division of Police is currently carrying on with this multi-layered and systematic approach to the investigation,” said Cleveland Police Chief Calvin D Williams. “Investigators are making progress, though this process is extremely detailed and involved.”

Officers are continuing to investigate and said it is possible that some of the victims involved may also be suspects. It's unclear if anyone has been arrested.

“The loss of life is a tragedy, no matter the circumstances and I extend my condolences to the victims in this incident,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson. “Once again, the easy availability of guns and the disregard for life leads to tragedy. The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating this incident and these perpetrators will be brought to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be provided to crimestoppers by calling 216-25-CRIME.