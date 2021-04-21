Cleveland police release body camera video in arrest of Marshon Lattimore

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police released police body camera video Wednesday of the March 26 traffic stop, which led to the arrest of NFL player Marshon Lattimore.

Lattimore, a Cleveland native, former Ohio State standout and current cornerback for the New Orleans Saints was charged with receiving stolen property.

The incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. on East 97th Street and Carr Avenue when the car was stopped for multiple traffic violations. Lattimore was one of four men in the vehicle.

In the police video, an officer says he notices a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and then asks whether anyone has any weapons. Lattimore tells the officer that he has a gun stored in his pants.

Officer: “Do you have a CCW license?”

Lattimore: “Yeah, I do.”

Officer: “Is it loaded, is it gonna go off?”

Lattimore: “Yeah, it’s loaded.”

Officer: “Is it a revolver or a semi-automatic?”

Lattimore: “Nah, it’s a Smith and Wesson.”

Everyone, including Lattimore, were asked to get out of the car. While speaking with Lattimore, one of the officers recognized him.

Officer: “What’s your name, man?

Lattimore: “Marshon.”

Officer: “Marshon what?”

Lattimore: “Lattimore.”

Officer: “Marshon Lattimore for the Saints? You play for the Saints.”

Another officer then questions Lattimore about whether he informed the officers at the beginning of the encounter that he had a loaded gun.

Officer: “Did you say ‘I have a gun on me, it’s loaded officer and I have a CCW license?’”

One officer is heard scolding Lattimore for his actions.

Officer: “The amount of stuff you got going for you bro.”

Lattimore: “I know bro, I’m not…”

Officer: “You’re back home, I understand that, I understand that. But being back home with people who aren’t carrying firearms the proper way makes you look how?”

Lattimore was arrested after police discovered the handgun was entered as stolen from Euclid.

Marshon Lattimore

Cleveland police said a loaded Glock 19 handgun was seen inside the car.

At the time of the arrest, Lattimore’s attorney, Marcus Sidoti, partner at Friedman, Gilbert and Gerhardstein, released the following statement to FOX 8:

“Mr. Lattimore, a proud Cleveland native with no prior criminal record or history, is fully cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation of this matter. He was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by police and was arrested without incident and was not formally charged. We believe that this was a misunderstanding and that this will become even clearer as new information becomes available and is shared with the authorities.”

FOX 8 reached out to Lattimore’s attorney for further comment.

Two other passengers were arrested for having weapons while under disability; the driver was arrested for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.