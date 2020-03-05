Cleveland police recruit charged with kidnapping, attempted rape

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– A Cleveland police recruit is now facing 10 charges, including attempted rape.

Joseph Patterson was charged with eight counts of gross sexual imposition, one count of kidnapping and one count of attempted rape, according to a University Heights police report.

Patterson, a Cleveland police recruit, remains jailed.

Lt. Dale Orians, University Heights Detective Bureau Commander, said a woman filed a police report Monday stating she was sexually assaulted in her home on Feb. 29.

The 24-year-old was hired in 2019 and was a member of the 145th academy class.

Patterson was also relieved of his duties and suspended without pay pending the outcome of the criminal case.