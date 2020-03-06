Cleveland police recruit charged with attempted rape denied lower bond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)-- The Cleveland police recruit accused of sexual assault was denied a lower bond on Friday.

Joseph Patterson, 24, appeared in Shaker Municipal Court on eight counts of gross sexual imposition, one count of attempted rape and one count of kidnapping. Police said the crime happened on Feb. 29 in University Heights.

His attorney asked to reduce his bond from $300,000 to $100,000, citing his lack of criminal history, family in the area and career in the Air Force. Prosecutors said the victim has already been contacted by Patterson multiple times since the attack.

The judge denied that request and ordered he have no contact with the victim.

Patterson will be back in court on March 16.