Cleveland police prepare to respond to stay-at-home order violations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland police are prepared to respond to complaints of people and businesses who are violating the stay-at-home order.

It went into effect at midnight Tuesday.

Read the full order here

“This means you should not leave your home unless it is for essential matters,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson. “Our officers will respond to complaints of mass gatherings and to those not following the mandate. The governor’s directive is a critical health safety request to protect those who are most vulnerable to coronavirus and we fully expect Clevelanders will adhere to it.”

You can file a report online here.

Essential services in Cleveland such as Police, Fire, EMS, waste collection and Utilities are fully operational.

COVID-19 in Cleveland

The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) confirmed Monday there were nine new cases of coronavirus in the city.

This brings the total to 36 confirmed cases.