Cleveland police: Possibly intoxicated driver runs stop sign, injures woman and 1-year-old in crash

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Multiple people were injured in a vehicle crash on Sunday, the Cleveland Police Department confirmed.

Police arrived on scene at East 124th Street and Farringdon Avenue around noon. They said that after a preliminary investigation it appears a “possibly intoxicated” man drove through a stop sign and crashed into the vehicle of a woman and a 1-year-old.

Cleveland EMS reported transporting a 53-year-old man, a 26-year-old woman and a 1-year-old girl to University Hospitals and Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital from the scene. Police said the child had severe injuries and that the woman had to be extracted from the crash and suffered a broken femur.

Police reportedly have the suspect in custody in connection with suspected OVI.

