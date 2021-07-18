Cleveland police: Pedestrian killed on I-90 by hit-and-run driver

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run on I-90 early Sunday morning.

A man was reported by multiple motorists to be lying on the highway eastbound near the Chester Avenue exit around 3:30 a.m., police said.

Police determined the man was killed when he was hit by a vehicle on the highway, saying in a report they still don’t know why the pedestrian was out on a high-speed road. The vehicle did not stop at the scene of the crash, and police continue to look for the driver.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to reach out to Cleveland police.