CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after an eight-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound Monday afternoon.

The shooting took place in the 3100 block of East 94th Street around 1:30 p.m.

An EMS supervisor says the child was rushed to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Detectives are on scene trying to determine exactly what happened.

