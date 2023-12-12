CLEVELAND (WJW) — For most people, this is the season of giving, but unfortunately, for criminals, it’s a time for taking as well.

Police in one Cleveland neighborhood are looking for a porch pirate that seems to be taking packages, just minutes after they are delivered.

The woman in the below photos may look like a package delivery driver or perhaps a construction worker. But police in Cleveland’s Second District say she is actually a thief. They say she was wearing a yellow vest with a logo on the back, which appeared to read Geauga Mechanical.

Photo courtesy Cleveland police

Photo courtesy Cleveland police

“We had three packages stolen, it was a day when packages were being delivered by a different UPS person than our normal guy and within three minutes of our packages being delivered, someone was trailing that UPS truck,” said Layla P., a resident who did not want to give her last name.

Layla lives in the Battery Park area of Cleveland’s west side. She and many of her neighbors say last week, around Dec. 5, delivered packages started disappearing from their front porches.

“We got notifications that our packages had been delivered, nothing was there,” she said. “We looked at our camera and we saw it within minutes, so we didn’t see it happen, we just had to watch our camera to find out that it happened.”

Police say the suspect vehicle is described as a silver Chevy Impala.

“I’m glad that it’s not, like, a crime, where they’re hurting anybody. It sucks, it’s inconvenient … feels kind of unsafe in kind of a way, like violating your privacy,” said victim Sam Husted.

We reached out to the CEO of Geauga Mechanical.

He tells Fox 8 that on Sept. 17, one of their vans had been stolen from an employee’s home several blocks away.

In a statement, he says…”the van was recovered a few days later in the Battery Park neighborhood with most of its contents stolen (including a safety vest). We suspect that the vest stolen from that van is likely the one being worn by the porch pirate suspect.”

He goes on to say: “unfortunately, theft from construction job sites and service vans is relatively common. Tools, materials, equipment, and safety vests are among the items often stolen.”

Some neighbors say the packages that were stolen had hundreds of dollars’ worth of Christmas gifts.

Neighbor David Snyder told Fox 8: “I’m surprised that it happened on such a large scale because we usually do look out for each other and pick up people’s packages, bring them inside, keep them safe. This must’ve been a pretty-targeted attempt to steal a bunch of packages.”

Others say they just had inexpensive things like construction materials and vitamins. Some were able to get refunds, others have not.

Those who may have any information regarding the case are asked to reach out to police.