Cleveland police officers smell smoke, alert firefighters to burning building

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police working at the Fourth District headquarters on E. 93rd Street smelled smoke and alerted firefighters to a burning building about a block away.

The fire broke out around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment building on E. 94th Street.

When officers arrived, they saw a man running from the building. It's unclear if he was taken into custody.

It took firefighters less than a half hour to get the flames under control.

The street in front of the building was closed early Wednesday morning.