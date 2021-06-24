Cleveland police officer charged with raping multiple victims given $20K bond

Editor’s Note: Some may find the details of this case disturbing.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A Cleveland police officer faced a judge Thursday on charges related to two rape cases.

Matthew Piter

Matthew Piter, 28, is charged in two cases, one from October 2019 and the other from May 2017.

His arraignment Thursday was on the charges from the May case.

He faces two counts of rape in that case.

Piter has previously pleaded not guilty to two charges of rape and sexual imposition in the October case.

One of the alleged victims was there for the bond hearing.

“He’s a safety concern to the community,” said Jane Doe 1.

“$20,000 is not enough,” she continued.

“Can he be on house arrest or in jail?”

The defense argued that Piter had yet to be convicted of any crime.

The judge continued Piter’s bond from the previous rape case of $20,000.

He added a GPS monitor to the officer as well.

Piter was hired as an officer with the Cleveland Division of Police in 2016 and was assigned to the Second District. He remains suspended without pay.