Cleveland police officer, suspect hurt in crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a crash involving an unmarked police vehicle.

Around 11:30 p.m. an unmarked police vehicle was involved in an accident in the 12800 block of Sprecher Ave.

Two people were transported from the scene, including an officer.

There is no word on their conditions.

The Cleveland police crime scene unit also responded to the scene.

