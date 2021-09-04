Cleveland police officer reportedly dragged by suspect’s vehicle during traffic stop

CLEVELAND (WJW) — An officer was injured during a traffic stop in Cleveland Thursday, the Cleveland Police Department reported.

The stop took place at the intersection of West 32nd Street and Clark Avenue, and multiple officers reportedly asked the driver to get out of the vehicle, but the driver would not do so, police said. Instead, the driver, who had three passengers in the vehicle, decided to take off, dragging an officer in the process.

The car also hit a police cruiser while trying to get away from the scene.

An investigation is currently underway as the officer heals from reported minor injuries. Police do not know where the suspected vehicle is at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Cleveland police.