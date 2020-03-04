I-TEAM: Cleveland police recruit arrested after report of sexual assault

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — University Heights police confirmed to the I-TEAM that detectives arrested a Cleveland police recruit Wednesday after a woman reported a sexual assault.

Lt. Dale Orians told the Fox 8 I-Team the woman filed an incident report March 3 saying the sexual assault happened at a house in University Heights on February 29.

Cleveland Police Academy recruit Joseph Patterson is facing a charge of gross sexual imposition. The 24-year-old was hired in 2019 and was a member of the 145th academy class.

Detectives arrested Patterson and he is being held in jail. Orians says the investigation is continuing and additional charges could be filed.

He was also relieved of his duties and suspended without pay pending the outcome of the criminal case.

Patterson’s arrest comes just hours after the Cleveland Division of Police announced that they suspended an officer and a recruit — Patterson — following charges in separate incidents.

Patrol Officer John Hawk, 40, was also charged on Wednesday. He is facing a felonious assault charge.

Hawk, who was hired in 2018 and assigned to the Fourth District, was relieved of his duties and suspended without pay.