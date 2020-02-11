Cleveland police officer indicted on abduction, stalking charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- A Cleveland Division of Police officer is on leave after he was indicted on several felony charges on Tuesday.

Patrol Officer William Tell is charged with menacing by abduction, bribery, stalking, intimidation of a crime victim and unauthorized use of property.

Cleveland police said the 49-year-old was relieved of his duties and will remain suspended without pay pending the outcome of the criminal case. He also faces several administrative charges.

In July, Tell was suspended for 25 days for his conduct during a traffic stop in downtown Cleveland. The woman told the office of professional standards Tell said he pulled her over because she didn't call him. He also said she had a warrant for her arrest, which was not true, the victim told investigators.

Tell did not turn on his body camera during the stop and did not run the driver's license plate, investigators found.

Tell was hired in August 1999 and was assigned to the traffic bureau.