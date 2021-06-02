Cleveland police officer indicted in second rape case

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A Cleveland police officer is facing additional charges after he was accused of raping a second woman.

Matthew Piter, 28, was indicted on three counts of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition for both cases.

Piter was originally arrested in October 2019 following the first reported incident. He’s accused of forcing the victim against a wall, putting his hands around her neck and sexually assaulting her.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said police later learned of a second victim. That alleged attack happened in May 2017.

Piter was hired as an officer with the Cleveland Division of Police in 2016 and was assigned to the Second District.

His arraignment is set for June 29.