Cleveland police officer in stable condition after shooting; four people in custody

Cleveland – A Cleveland Police officer is in stable condition after being shot while responding to a call of a woman in distress at a home at East 81st Street and Euclid Avenue around 3:45 a.m. Monday.

multiple law enforcement sources: cleveland police officer shot and wounded…shot in the arm…taken to University Hospitals stable condition—2000 block e 81…now stand off/ SWAT situation — Ed Gallek (@edgallekfox8) July 20, 2020

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said when officers got to the home they made contact with the woman who said a man in the house was armed.

“She had an issue with a male, the male had a weapon, and had possibly fired a shot through the floor,” Williams said.

Officers then went into the house, up to the second floor in an attempt to find the man.

Cleveland police union president confirms an officer was shot early this morning. Officer in stable condition and at hospital. . No word on any arrests yet. Working to learn more. — Peggy Gallek (@PeggyGallek) July 20, 2020

“As the officers knocked on the door, went to open the door, the male was standing there with a weapon at which time shots were exchanged between our officers and the suspect. Our officers retreated out of the residence at that time the partner officer realized that his partner had been shot they called it out over radio, got help there, got her to the hospital,” Williams explained.

Officers were then in a standoff with the suspect for approximately three hours. The SWAT team was called to the scene to assist and eventually four people were taken into custody.

Chief Williams said the man who is believed to have shot the officer is being interviewed by detectives. Police also recovered a gun at the scene.

The officer was taken to University Hospitals for treatment, Williams is asking for prayers for her and her family.

Councilman Blaine Griffin released the following statement following the incident Monday morning,

My prayers go out to the CDP Patrol Officer who was shot this morning on E.81st St. Once again, senseless gun violence has no place in this community. It is imperative that this individual is held accountable for his actions. If he needs some help because he is in crisis, I hope he gets it. I’d ask the community to allow the investigation to take place. I look forward to a transparent and thorough investigation. I am thankful that this officer is going to be alright. I hope that this Officer and all of the Men and Women of the Cleveland Division of Police know that myself and this community appreciates their service. We all wish this officer a speedy recovery. Thank you to you and your family for your dedication to the residents of Ward 6 and the City of Cleveland.

