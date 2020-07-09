Cleveland police officer hospitalized after crashing into utility pole in Shaker Heights

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Dispatchers with the Cleveland Division of Police say an officer whose cruiser hit a utility pole is in the hospital Thursday.

Dispatch tells FOX 8 that officer is expected to be okay.

The accident happened in Shaker Heights at Lee Rd. and Lomond Blvd. around 4 a.m.

Police car into pole at Lee and Lomond. Area closed. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) July 9, 2020

It is unclear what caused the officer to crash.

Lee Rd. is closed from Chagrin Blvd. to Hampstead Ave.

