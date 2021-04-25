Cleveland police officer, dispatcher fired after internal investigations into alleged misconduct

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cleveland police officer and a dispatcher have both been terminated following internal investigations into separate instances of alleged misconduct.

Safety Director Karrie D. Howard announced Sunday that Sergeant Christopher Graham and Dispatcher Kashauna Lowe were terminated on Friday.

According to his termination letter, Graham, 51, is accused of using excessive force and lying about it. Officials say he used excessive force during a woman’s arrest, didn’t try to get her to cooperate before using force, and also denied her medical attention after using a neck restraint. He’s also accused of being untruthful in his use of force report by claiming the woman kicked him.

Investigators say Graham was placed on restricted duty with no contact with the public Once information regarding this matter came to light. The Cleveland Division of Police Internal Affairs Unit then conducted an internal investigation.

Graham was hired by Cleveland police in 1996. He was most recently assigned to Basic Patrol in the First District.

City officials say Lowe, 23, was terminated from her position as a Cleveland dispatcher on Friday following an internal investigation into her arrest in Willoughby.

Lowe was reportedly arrested in September 2020 on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and open container. According to her termination letter, she pleaded guilty to the OVI charge in December.

The letter states that Lowe struck a parked vehicle while intoxicated and fled the scene. She is also accused of being untruthful when officers asked her about the accident.

Officials say that Lowe failed to meet the expectations of a Cleveland Department of Public Safety employee.

Lowe was hired in 2018.