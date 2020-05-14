Cleveland police officer David Fahey remembered at I-90 memorial

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) ⁠— Police officers and Home Depot employees planted flowers today at a fallen officer’s memorial.

Cleveland policeman David Fahey, who was was killed by a hit-and-run driver in 2017, was remembered this morning, as gatherers beautified the small area surrounding a memorial sign on Interstate 90.

The sign, located near the West 117th exit, reads “Officer David Fahey Memorial Highway.”

Fahey, 39, was responding to a crash and directing traffic on I-90 when he was struck by a car, later dying of those injuries.

Israel Alvarez, convicted of hitting Fahey with his car, was sentenced to the maximum 12 years in prison.

The memorial sign was placed on I-90 three years ago to not only honor Fahey, but also remind drivers to slow down and move over during times of emergency.