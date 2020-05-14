1  of  4
Breaking News
Severe weather alert: Track storms on the radar Coronavirus headlines: May 14, 2020 Dick Goddard’s daughter asks for prayers for beloved FOX 8 legend Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures

Cleveland police officer David Fahey remembered at I-90 memorial

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) ⁠— Police officers and Home Depot employees planted flowers today at a fallen officer’s memorial.

Cleveland policeman David Fahey, who was was killed by a hit-and-run driver in 2017, was remembered this morning, as gatherers beautified the small area surrounding a memorial sign on Interstate 90.

The sign, located near the West 117th exit, reads “Officer David Fahey Memorial Highway.”

Fahey, 39, was responding to a crash and directing traffic on I-90 when he was struck by a car, later dying of those injuries.

Israel Alvarez, convicted of hitting Fahey with his car, was sentenced to the maximum 12 years in prison.

The memorial sign was placed on I-90 three years ago to not only honor Fahey, but also remind drivers to slow down and move over during times of emergency.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral