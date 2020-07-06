Cleveland police need help locating missing 12-year-old boy

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

According to a report, Terrion Walls hasn’t been seen since last night at his home off E. 151 St. His guardian said when she woke up this morning he was gone.

No clothing description was made available.

Anyone who sees him should call the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-623-5000.

