Cleveland police need help identifying woman involved in use-of-force incident by an officer

CLEVELAND (WJW)- Cleveland police are asking for help identifying a woman involved in the May 30 protest downtown. Investigators would like to interview her regarding a use of force incident by a Cleveland Police officer during the riot.

Cleveland police need help identifying woman from May 30 protest

Cleveland police need help identifying woman from May 30 protest

This incident occurred near the Lakeside Avenue entrance of the Justice Center on Ontario Street between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

More than 100 people were arrested for rioting and looting and violating a curfew.

The I-TEAM has reported Cleveland Police also used pepper spray and other similar munitions to try to hold back and break up the crowd, and not long after the disturbance began, Cleveland police ran out of what they had. They then had to send an officer across town to get a new supply.

The city says police are still doing a review of how officers handled everything that day from the first protest to the demonstration outside the Justice Center to hours of looting and rioting.

If you know anything about the woman in the pictures above, please call (216) 623-6289.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: