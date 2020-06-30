Cleveland police need help identifying car involved in a motorcycle hit-and-run

Cleveland Police Department photo

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The driver of an SUV ran into a motorcyclist Sunday evening and proceeded to drive away from the scene, Cleveland police report. Now police need the public’s help in identifying the vehicle.

Emergency responders were called to the corner of East 93rd Street and Kinsman Road around 11 p.m. on June 28, where the 38-year-old motorcyclist was reportedly hit and injured after a car floated into his lane. The victim was taken to University Hospitals, after sustaining a serious leg injury.

Cleveland’s Accident Investigation Unit is now looking for a suspected vehicle (as seen in the photos above), which looks to be a dark colored SUV.

Police say there would be damage to the vehicle’s left side or left front.

People who know anything about the incident can reach investigators at 216-623-5295.

