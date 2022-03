CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police need help finding a missing endangered woman from Cleveland.

73-year-old Arlene Frankos was last seen at her home in the 18000 block of Nottingham Road on Saturday, March 5.

She was driving a black Dodge Journey SUV with Ohio plate SYM8741.

Her family is worried about her safety.

Please call 911 or 216-621-1234 with any information on her whereabouts.