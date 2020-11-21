Cleveland police mourning officer who served on force since 1996

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of Police on Friday announced the passing of one of its officers.

Cleveland police said Lieutenant Zina M. Martinez passed away suddenly on November 18.

Lieutenant Martinez began her career with the Cleveland Division of Police in 1996, and was promoted to Sergeant in 2009. In 2019, Martinez was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant; police said she served as the Division’s first and only Hispanic female Lieutenant.

Martinez also served in the United States Army.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson has asked that flags at all city buildings be lowered until November 28 in her honor.

