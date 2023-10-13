Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Mayor Justin M. Bibb and local police unions are holding a press conference on Friday at the First District Police Station.

Mayor Bibb will be joined by key figures, including Captain Jim O’Malley, the President of FOP Lodge #8, Detective Jeff Follmer, President of CPPA, and Deputy Chief of Administrative Operations for the Cleveland Division of Police (CDP), Daniel Fay. Together, they will announce the latest initiative called RISE (Reimagining and Investing in Safety and Equity), which represents a significant step forward in enhancing the city’s law enforcement capabilities, according to a press release from the city.

The FOX 8 I-Team has done extensive reporting on a long-term shortage of officers at the Cleveland Division of Police.

The FOX 8 I-Team reported earlier this week that the agreement could be a raise for Cleveland police. However, the raises are tied to longer shifts.

The I-Team reported Cleveland police could get raises of $3,000 to $10,000, but they’d have to agree to start working 12-hour shifts.

Officers now work 10-hour shifts.